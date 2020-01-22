New York Mets prospect Blaine McIntosh receives the Todd Helton Award as the best high school baseball player in Tennessee.

Blaine McIntosh is the 2019 recipient of the Todd Helton Award, which is given to Tennessee’s high school baseball player of the year. The New York Mets prospect is a centerfielder who’s just 18 years old. New York selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and signed him on July 5.

McIntosh had already committed to Vanderbilt University. Nonetheless, he opted to play with the Mets in the Gulf Coast League upon being drafted. He’s a big player — standing at 6-foot-4 — who’s highly praised for his speed. McIntosh is even expected to be able to increase his speed and improve his running as he continues to grow.

He’s left-handed and additionally displays a great deal of power at the plate. Although scouts note he can improve in the field, his defense is solid and quite promising, especially with regard to his fantastic range.

McIntosh played in 24 games with the GCL Mets. In 92 at-bats, he slashed .228/.311/.228 while batting in four runs and walking 11 times.

McIntosh, who will turn 19 in June, is still likely a ways away from the majors. He’s by no means one of the best prospects in the Mets farm system. Regardless, it seems like he can truly have a shot at becoming a solid player in the future.

The Mets, especially in recent times, have found gems in later rounds, and McIntosh shows promise. He’s going to have to play more minor-league ball in the near future for the organization to see what they have in him, but all-in-all, he’s on the right track.