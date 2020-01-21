The over/under win total for the New York Mets in 2020 has been set at 86.5 after they won 86 games this past season.

Across the MLB, the over/under for each team’s win totals has been released. And for the New York Mets, Odds Shark doesn’t seem too optimistic they’ll be much better than last year.

The betting information source has the Mets at over/under 86.5 wins next season. It’s just a half-game more than their actual win total in 2019. The Mets finished last year’s campaign with an 86-76 record, which is quite impressive considering they were 11 games under-.500 at one point in July.

Many critics counted the Mets out in the Summer. Nonetheless, they didn’t face mathematical elimination until the final week of the regular season. New York ended up in third place in the National League East division, trailing the World Series-winning Washington Nationals and the division-winning Atlanta Braves.

The highest over/under win total on Odds Shark’s list is 101.5, which is held by the New York Yankees. The Bombers are coming off a 2019 campaign in which they lost to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

With star-studded right-hander Gerrit Cole now in the rotation, expect the Yankees to potentially hit the over on that total. Last year, the ballclub finished the regular season with a 103-59 record.

As far as the National League is concerned, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way with a 98.5 over/under win total. They additionally lost in the postseason last year, falling to the Nationals 3-2 in the League Division Series.