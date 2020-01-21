With the trade deadline looming, there is an air of uncertainty around the New York Knicks, but Julius Randle isn’t letting it affect him.

Although the New York Knicks secured a convincing win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, there is still heavy speculation that this team will look different after the trade deadline. Julius Randle isn’t letting that bother him right now.

“Any concern? Nah, bro,” Randle said after the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “Honestly, I ain’t worried about it. [This is] my sixth year, you start to realize this is a business. You can’t worry about what you can’t control.”

Randle, 25, was signed to a three-year, $63 million contract in the offseason with a partial guarantee on the third year of the deal. The veteran forward was signed to be the lead dog on a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Randle and the Knicks have underperformed expectations to this point in the season, compiling a disappointing 12-32 record just past the midway point of the season.

The former Laker and Pelican is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, but his shooting numbers could stand to improve. His shooting splits of 44.9/29.5/70.9 are all decreases from his last season with the New Orleans Pelicans (52.4/34.4/73.1).

There’s no guarantee the Knicks make a big splash before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but they would be wise to listen to offers for any players on the roster not named Mitchell Robinson or RJ Barrett.

For now, though, Randle and the rest of the Knicks don’t want to let any trade speculation distract from the main focus—stringing together a few wins. The Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET) to open up a three-game homestand.