According to a source, Luis Rojas and Tony DeFrancesco have emerged as the New York Mets two managerial candidates.

An insider informed ESNY that the New York Mets could have a new manager in place by the end of the week. Additionally, it could come from within the current coaching staff that was assembled for Carlos Beltran.

The insider was able to confirm that Luis Rojas and Tony DeFrancesco are two names that are mentioned to succeed Beltran.

Rojas, the quality control coach has no managerial experience. Although, DeFrancesco, a New York native, was an interim manager in 2012 for the Houston Astros before A.J. Hinch was hired.

The Astros, of course, are the focal part of this cheating scandal, which means DeFrancesco isn’t totally out of the woods. While he managed Houston years before the 2017 championship team, he could be bypassed if the Mets decide to avoid the Astros stink entirely.

This is a crucial managerial search for the Mets and we could know who succeeds the brief reign of Beltran in a few days. The timing is crucial for many reasons.

Pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie in 22 days. Any incoming outsider will have limited familiarity with the roster and workings of the organization.

Sources also say Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter are not in consideration, despite the experience and ability to handle a quick transition. They could be headed to the vacancies of the Astros or Boston Red Sox, as rumored also from various sources.

Of course, all of this—in mid-January—is the talk of baseball. The unexpected managerial vacancies attributed to the cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball will not go away anytime soon.

Understand why hiring within is so crucial. Also, take into account that immediate familiarity of the Mets roster and minor league system is a must at this point in time. There has to be that immediate familiarity working with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Rojas and DeFrancesco have that familiarity. Last season, DeFrancesco managed the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and Rojas has been in the Mets minor league system the past 14 years.

Rojas was under consideration and involved in the interview process prior to Beltran getting the job in early November.

The Mets, regardless of the situation, as an organization, are trying to get past this scandal that involved Beltran.

There is plenty of speculation, though not confirmed, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was the deciding factor in the dismissal of Beltran via his meetings with Van Wagenen and CEO Fred Wilpon last week.

According to an insider, the dismissal of Beltran was a devastating blow to the organization.

This also explained the events last week as to why Beltran failed to provide his account sooner regarding his involvement in the scandal.

Beltran, a main culprit, was the lone player mentioned by MLB in the Houston Astros scandal, with then-bench coach Alex Cora.

The Mets, according to the source, are also looking to have their next manager in place before Saturday, which is also “FanFest” at Citi Field where numerous players are expected to attend.