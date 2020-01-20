The New York Mets are reportedly considering how future owner Steve Cohen will feel when it comes to their pending managerial choice.

In the next week or so, the New York Mets will make their second managerial decision in the last few months. Carlos Beltrán, who they hired to be their new skipper in early November, stepped down last week. Commissioner Rob Manfred named Beltrán in his report regarding the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Nonetheless, the process of selecting a new manager may be witnessing an impasse. This could be due to the fact that the Mets will have a new owner down the line.

According to a source close to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets want to ensure their managerial choice doesn’t end up disappointing Steve Cohen. The multi-billionaire has been a minority owner of the team but purchased a majority stake in December. He’ll receive the ability to take control of the team after the 2024 season.

Until then, Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon remain the CEO and COO of the organization, respectively.

Ultimately, the front office doesn’t want to bring unhappiness to Cohen with their decision, which will be a major one. The Mets haven’t made the postseason since the 2016 campaign and fans are growing impatient.

As far as the candidates are concerned, the Mets may consider Luis Rojas, Eduardo Pérez, Pat Murphy, Tim Bogar, or Dusty Baker. Rojas could possess a legitimate shot at landing the position. He currently works as the Mets quality control coach.