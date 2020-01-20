Legendary New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza takes to Twitter to congratulate Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his Super Bowl bid.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs finally made it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The two-seeded team in the AFC ousted the six-seeded Tennessee Titans 35-24 and will thus take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

Kansas City was led by Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns while also racking up 53 yards and one score on the ground.

As some know, Mahomes’ father, Patrick Sr., was a pitcher for the New York Mets from 1999-2000. Thus, he played with legendary catcher Mike Piazza, who took to Twitter to congratulate the Chiefs quarterback on the big victory.

Special congrats to @PatrickMahomes ! I bet your Dad is over the moon, very much enjoyed playing with him. Best of Luck in the Super Bowl. #SuperBowlLIV #Chiefs — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) January 20, 2020

Piazza played with Patrick Sr. in each of those two seasons, being that the longtime catcher was with New York from 1998-2005. Patrick Sr. combined for a record of 13-3 through 92 appearances (five starts) with the Mets. In 1999, he finished with an ERA of 3.68 while posting a 5.46 ERA in the latter year.

Patrick Sr. also spent time in the majors with the Minnesota Twins (1992-96), the Boston Red Sox (1996-97), the Texas Rangers (2001), the Chicago Cubs (2002), and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2003).

Patrick Jr. and the Chiefs will now attempt to win a Super Bowl for Andy Reid. It would be his first Lombardi Trophy as a head coach. Kansas City and the Niners are set to kick off on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.