Like most baseball fans, New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman thinks it’s funny that the Houston Astros are “all quiet” now.

For years, the Houston Astros were the cockiest team in baseball. That shtick worked before reports of an extensive and illegal sign-stealing scandal surfaced. Now, Marcus Stroman is wondering why the Astros aren’t so loud.

The current-New York Mets starter took to Twitter to comment on a video of the Astros clearly stealing signs while he was pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shit makes sense now. I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet! Lol 😂 https://t.co/DuknUCQaRb — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 20, 2020

It all makes sense now, according to Stroman. Houston’s legendary plate discipline and tendency to unload on pitches in two-strike counts is looking awfully funny in the light.

Stroman’s comments could be in reference to Alex Bregman’s cringeworthy comments to the media at an Astros fan event over the weekend. Bregman refused to comment on the situation other than simply stating that the commissioner had “made his report.”

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chris Archer responded to Stroman, also wondering why the Astros are suddenly all quiet.

Totally silent silent.. where that’s “swag” now? It was all a facade the whole time, the act, the game. All of it. https://t.co/ig27AsTWVW — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 20, 2020

With all this said, there is one Astro who pushed back to questions about the cheating scandal—Jose Altuve. He actually predicted that the Astros would go back to the World Series in 2020 and seemed to paint the team as underdogs, for some odd reason.

Remember, Altuve won the American League MVP during the season when Houston was cheating. Perhaps it’s in his best interest to sit out this conversation and let things play out on the field.

In terms of possible retaliation against Houston for this cheating scandal, don’t expect Stroman to look for revenge. The Mets play Houston in early April next season, but Stroman says he doesn’t plan on drilling anyone in retaliation should he pitch during the short two-game set. He’ll simply let karma do its thing.

Many individuals on here saying to intentionally throw at the Houston hitters. Personally, I would never do that. Too calm in my mind to want to retaliate and would never try to injure another human being over past actions. Revenge will never solve anything…karma will! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 20, 2020