Eduardo Perez was the runner-up for the New York Mets manager job in November. Now he’s a candidate for the Houston Astros job.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Houston Astros are interested in Eduardo Perez for their vacant manager position. Eduardo Perez had not interviewed for any major league job before the New York Mets interviewed him in November.

He was seen as the runner up for the job before the Mets decided on Carlos Beltran. While the Mets thought highly of Perez, it felt like many around the league didn’t believe he was ready for a major league managing job.

It also seemed as if the Houston Astros were focusing in on experienced candidates to replace A.J. Hinch. They have already interviewed Dusty Baker and John Gibbons while Buck Showalter has also been connected to the job.

Perez has never managed in the majors or minors before and his distinct lack of experience stands out next to the other rumored candidates.

All that said, it makes some sense that Eduardo Perez is being connected to the job. He was the Houston Astros bench coach in 2013 and it’s possible that Astros owner Jim Crane has a good impression of Perez from his previous time in the organization.

Meanwhile, Perez told ESPN last Friday that the Mets hadn’t contacted him about their newfound opening. It’s possible the New York Mets are planning to hire internally to replace Beltran. If that’s the case, his candidacy with the Astros will have no impact on what the Mets do in their hunt to replace Beltran.