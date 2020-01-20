A great deal of positivity is reportedly surrounding New York Mets quality control coach and managerial candidate Luis Rojas.

The New York Mets are currently undergoing their second managerial search in the last few months. Carlos Beltrán stepped down as the team’s skipper last week in the midst of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Beltrán played for Houston in 2017 and was just hired to be the Mets’ new manager in early November.

While there are numerous considerable candidates for the job, New York has one individual in mind who already works for the organization. Luis Rojas, who’s currently their quality control coach, has managed numerous minor league teams in the Mets system in the past.

And according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Rojas has a great deal of positivity surrounding him. This could very much increase his shot at becoming the next guy to lead the Mets clubhouse.

Hearing lots of positivity surrounding Luis Rojas as candidate for Mets manager. Seems universally beloved around organization. Can easily see them emphasizing his many attributes and simply crossing fingers on experience question. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2020

Rojas previously skippered the St. Lucie Mets, which is the organization’s Advanced-A affiliate. He additionally served as the manager for Double-A Binghamton. His current position is his first major-league role.

Along with Rojas, the Mets could also consider Tim Bogar, Eduardo Pérez, Pat Murphy, and three-time Manager of the Year recipient Dusty Baker.

Regardless of who lands the position, the goal will be the same: to lead this ballclub to the postseason. New York hasn’t played October baseball since 2016. This past year, they made a run towards the playoffs but ultimately came up short in the final week of the regular season.