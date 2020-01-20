Although Ignas Brazdeikis has only had limited playing time with the New York Knicks, he’s showing out for the Westchester Knicks.

There are New York Knicks fans who are frustrated that Ignas Brazdeikis has not been given significant minutes at the NBA level. He’s only appeared in nine games for the New York Knicks, but he’s been playing major minutes for the Westchester Knicks of the G League.

On Sunday, Brazdeikis poured in 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists. The Westchester Knicks beat the Capital City Go-Go—the Washington Wizards’ affiliate—112-96.

Brazdeikis, 21, put on a dynamic scoring performance, getting his buckets in a variety of ways. He knocked down a couple of threes, had a few creative drives to the bucket, and even showed some physicality on the offensive glass.

As frustrating as it can be to watch the Knicks lose and Brazdeikis continue to ride the bench, it’s good for his development to play major minutes in Westchester. It’s important to remember that Brazdeikis is still young.

The second-round pick has been bouncing back and forth between New York and Westchester. Brazdeikis will be back with the New York Knicks for their Monday evening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the team.

Much like Brazdeikis, Lamar Peters found a rhythm against the Go-Go. Off the bench, the 6-foot guard tallied 22 points while burying six of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. The point guard was deadly with his shot, but did a great job at finding his teammates with seven assists as well.

At 13-13, the Westchester Knicks are in eighth place in the G League’s Eastern Conference. The top six teams in each conference make the playoffs. They’ll play Capital City again on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET).