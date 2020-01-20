New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller says his ballclub is remaining ‘resilient’ through this season’s struggles.

It’s turning out to be another lost season for the New York Knicks. The team that hasn’t reached the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign is currently 11-32 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Their latest stretch of games hasn’t done any wonders for them either, as the Knicks have dropped eight of their last nine. It’s been a rough go-around, to say the least. Nevertheless, interim head coach Mike Miller says his team is still attempting to progress.

“This group has been resilient, but they’re also looking to move forward,” Miller said on Sunday, per SNY. “We’re not interested in can we play close, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to win and find a way to win.”

The team’s latest defeat came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, who ousted the Knicks 90-87 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. New York just couldn’t seem to handle Philly guard Ben Simmons, as the veteran finished the contest with 21 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Guard Furkan Korkmaz additionally dropped 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Marcus Morris had a team-high 20 points for the Knicks while also snatching six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Forward Julius Randle put up 14 points and 12 boards.

The team’s next matchup will take place on Monday against the Cavaliers. Tip-off is set to occur at 5:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland. The Cavs are one spot ahead of the Knicks in the standings, possessing a 12-31 record.