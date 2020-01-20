NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Damyean Dotson #21 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point shot in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2020 in New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson discusses his role with the team this season after Monday’s win over Cleveland.

On Monday, the New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 106-86 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s just their 12th victory of the year and second over the struggling Cavs, who now tie the Knicks for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

In the midst of the win, the Knicks received a good deal of production from third-year guard Damyean Dotson. The veteran put up 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting from the field. He additionally hit both of his 3-point attempts.

After the game, Dotson addressed the unpredictable role he’s been in this year.

“It’s been a roller-coaster season for me, up and down, not playing, playing a little bit, not being effective, not being there when the team needs me. But I feel like it’s all a process and it’s all a part of the game,” Dotson said. “You gotta be ready, you gotta stay ready. When I’m not playing or when I am playing, I try to stay in the gym, get there early. It’s all about the preparation, getting ready for the game.”

Marcus Morris and Julius Randle both recorded a game-high 19 points for the Knicks. The former also racked up three rebounds while the latter snatched nine boards.

The win actually propelled the Knicks from the 14th-seeded spot in the East to the 13th-seeded spot. New York’s next game will be this Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

