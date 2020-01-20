New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson discusses his role with the team this season after Monday’s win over Cleveland.

On Monday, the New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 106-86 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s just their 12th victory of the year and second over the struggling Cavs, who now tie the Knicks for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

In the midst of the win, the Knicks received a good deal of production from third-year guard Damyean Dotson. The veteran put up 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting from the field. He additionally hit both of his 3-point attempts.

After the game, Dotson addressed the unpredictable role he’s been in this year.

“We were moving and playing together.” — @wholeteamDot after tonight’s win vs. the Cavs (🎥: @MSGNetworks) pic.twitter.com/qKs9mtPFz0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 21, 2020

“It’s been a roller-coaster season for me, up and down, not playing, playing a little bit, not being effective, not being there when the team needs me. But I feel like it’s all a process and it’s all a part of the game,” Dotson said. “You gotta be ready, you gotta stay ready. When I’m not playing or when I am playing, I try to stay in the gym, get there early. It’s all about the preparation, getting ready for the game.”

Marcus Morris and Julius Randle both recorded a game-high 19 points for the Knicks. The former also racked up three rebounds while the latter snatched nine boards.

The win actually propelled the Knicks from the 14th-seeded spot in the East to the 13th-seeded spot. New York’s next game will be this Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.