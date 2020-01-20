Former New York Mets captain David Wright appears to have no interest in becoming the next manager of the team.

Any New York Mets fans dreaming of David Wright becoming the team’s next manager likely will not see that dream come true any time soon. In a text exchange with MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Wright said: “I am not interested in coaching.”

Wright added, “I did accept a position as a coach on my daughter’s 3/4-year-old coed tee ball team this spring.”

The Mets are the midst of their second managerial search of the offseason after parting ways with Carlos Beltran due to his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran never managed a game for the Mets, after being the original replacement for Mickey Callaway, who managed the team from 2018-2019.

Wright spent his entire 14-year career with the Mets as the team’s third basemen. He was named an All-Star seven times, won two Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, and helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015.

Wright is the franchise’s all-time leader in hits with 1,777 and several other offensive categories such as total bases, RBIs, walks, and extra-base hits.

He was always known as a leader in the clubhouse, becoming the fourth captain in Mets franchise history in 2013, joining Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, and John Franco.

His leadership skills and popularity among fans made him an intriguing option, but it’s clear he has no interest in any coaching role, let alone a managerial role with the organization.

With Wright not an option for the Mets, they’re expected to consider the likes of Luis Rojas, Pat Murphy, Eduardo Perez, Dusty Baker, and Buck Showalter.

They’ll hope to wrap up their process in the near future. After all, pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Port St. Lucie on Feb. 11.