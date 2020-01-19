After a two-game NBA stint, the New York Knicks are sending Ignas Brazdeikis back to the G League in Westchester.

The New York Knicks announced Sunday that Ignas Brazdeikis is heading back to the G League with the Westchester Knicks.

Knicks assign Ignas Brazdeikis to Westchester. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 19, 2020

Brazdeikis was recalled from Westchester earlier this week and was on the bench for New York’s losses to the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers this weekend but never saw any playing time.

Now he’ll head back to Westchester where in 12 games he is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

In addition to the 12 G league games this season, Brazdeikis has appeared in nine NBA games with the Knicks. He’s averaging just 1.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game during his limited time on the floor.

His best performance at the NBA level came on Dec. 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks when he scored six points with three rebounds in 18 minutes of playing time.

The Sacramento Kings drafted Brazdeikis out of the University of Michigan in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, but his draft rights were traded to the Knicks in exchange for Virginia standout Kyle Guy.

In his lone year at the college level, Brazdeikis earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor and an AP honorable mention All-American.

He helped lead Michigan to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, where they fell to the tournament’s eventual runner up Texas Tech.

It’s unclear if Brazdeikis will ever be a significant part of the Knicks’ future, but as of now, it’s safe to say New York does not see him as an answer to the team’s current problems.

In Westchester, Brazdeikis will look to continue posting impressive numbers and plead his case to become a permanent member of the NBA roster going forward. The Knicks will be back in action Monday when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers (5 p.m. ET).