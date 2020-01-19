Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns dismisses any trade speculation just weeks before the deadline.

As of late, there’s been rumored speculation that Karl-Anthony Towns could be saying goodbye to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports suggest that the two-time All-Star is unhappy with his current ballclub and that he could potentially want to play elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the veteran center is shutting down this speculation with just a few weeks until the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“I think you’ve been around me long enough to know I don’t go for all the [expletive],” Towns said, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There’s a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I’m here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a President and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I’m not worried about all that nonsense.

“Whatever we have to deal with in house, we’ll deal with in house, but this ain’t the circus like it used to be. This is something that’s going to be done as a family. If we have a problem or anything, we’ll deal with it internally. We won’t have any external forces here adding anything.”

If Towns ends up as a trade piece prior to the deadline, one potential landing spot that’s been rumored is the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, a recent report from SNY’s Ian Begley suggests that the orange and blue are “opposed” to giving up first-round picks, which is the worth that Towns certainly carries.

KAT is currently undergoing an injury-plagued campaign, only taking part in 25 games up to this point. Thus far on the year, he’s averaging 25.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Towns is additionally shooting 50.6% from the field and 40.6% from behind the arc.