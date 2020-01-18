The New York Mets are reportedly considering 70-year-old Dusty Baker to fill their vacant managerial position.

This week, the New York Mets had to say goodbye to the manager they just hired in early November. Carlos Beltrán ultimately decided to step down as the team’s skipper amid the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing drama. Commissioner Rob Manfred named Beltrán in his report regarding the scandal. Beltrán played in Houston in 2017 and was one of the ones to take part in the unlawful venture.

So now the Mets must undergo a second managerial search in just a few months. Who will they choose to lead this ballclub in hopes of returning to the postseason for the first time since 2016?

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are considering longtime skipper Dusty Baker.

The 70-year-old hasn’t managed since the 2017 season. He most recently served as the skipper of the Washington Nationals from 2016-17. Prior to that, Baker was the manager of the Giants (1993-2002), the Cubs (2003-06), and the Reds (2008-13). He’s a three-time recipient of the Manager of the Year Award, winning each while in San Francisco (1993, 1997, and 2000).

As a player (1968-86), Baker won a World Series title with the Dodgers in 1981. He was additionally selected to two All-Star Games (1981, 82) and won the Gold Glove Award during the 1981 campaign.

The Mets possess numerous other potential candidates for the position. Quality control coach Luis Rojas and first base coach Tony DeFrancesco are both internal possibilities. Other candidates could include Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar along with Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy.