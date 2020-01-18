Retired New York Yankees lefty CC Sabathia trolls the Houston Astros on Instagram in the midst of the sign-stealing scandal.

This past week, the Houston Astros learned their punishment for their past sign-stealing in both 2017 and 2018. The MLB decided to suspend manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. Astros owner Jim Crane then fired both staffers after the sanctions were announced.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, are showing happiness and excitement over the punishment. After all, the Astros defeated them in the 2017 ALCS prior to winning the World Series.

One specific Yankee (now a former player) has possessed a very strong opinion on the matter, and that’s CC Sabathia. On Saturday, the southpaw continued speaking up about the situation by trolling Houston via Instagram.

The sign-stealing is said to have been done with a camera in the outfield. Nonetheless, recent allegations suggest that second baseman José Altuve would wear a wire under his jersey. The wire would buzz to make him aware which type of pitch was on the way. Hence, Sabathia including a detector in the photoshopped picture.

Sabathia additionally stated this past week on his “R2C2” podcast with Ryan Ruocco that he believes the Yankees are the rightful 2017 World Series champions. The Astros ousted the Bombers that postseason 4-3, with each of their four wins coming in Houston. The fact that the Astros didn’t win once on the road made it even more suspicious of how they really reached the Fall Classic that year.