Former New York Yankees lefty CC Sabathia has some strong opinions about the fallout of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

The Houston Astros’ punishment for stealing signs was overall fair and just, but don’t tell that to CC Sabathia. The former New York Yankees southpaw is still sore about his team losing to Houston in the 2017 American League Championship Series. The Yankees lost all four games at Minute Maid Park, and now we know it was because the Astros were cheating.

Houston also went on to win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers that year, all by illegal means. Thus, as far as Sabathia is concerned, his Yankees are the legitimate 2017 champions.

The future Hall of Famer elaborated further on his podcast, “R2C2” with Ryan Ruocco.

Sabathia is certainly justified in his feelings. The Yankees straight outplayed the Astros in the three games at Yankee Stadium that series. Moreover, New York also overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the favored Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series beforehand.

Unfortunately for Sabathia and the Bombers, history can’t be rewritten. MLB forcing the Astros to vacate the title would indeed be symbolic and send a message, but it would overall be pointless. It’s not like taking the title away from Houston would erase the memory of them winning it.

It’s sad that Sabathia potentially lost out on a second World Series ring not once, but twice. Don’t forget, the Yankees also lost to the Red Sox in the 2018 League Division Series, and now Boston is additionally under investigation for cheating.

Still, reality is reality. Dirty pool aside, history will still recognize the Astros and Red Sox as the respective 2017 and 2018 champions.

For now, at least.