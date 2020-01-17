Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy could reportedly become a managerial candidate for the New York Mets.

This week, the New York Mets parted ways with skipper Carlos Beltrán prior to him even managing a single game. According to commissioner Rob Manfred’s report, Beltrán took part in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal during his final playing year in 2017.

Thus, the Mets must search for a new manager for the second time this offseason. And according to a report from Robert Murray (formerly of The Athletic), New York could potentially consider Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy.

One name to keep an eye on for #Mets managerial opening: Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy. Interviewed with Mets three times in the offseason. Sense among Brewers people is he would be an ideal fit in New York. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 16, 2020

The Mets interviewed Murphy multiple times this offseason for their vacant managerial role. Of course, he didn’t receive the position. Those in and around the Brewers organization still believe Murphy would be an “ideal fit” for the Mets though. Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see if New York takes a jab at the opportunity again.

Murphy, 61, has been Milwaukee’s bench coach since the 2016 campaign. He previously was the interim manager for the San Diego Padres in 2015 after the ballclub fired Bud Black. Overall, his managerial record is 42-54.

He’s also spent time as a minor league manager and additionally in head-coaching roles at the collegiate level. Murphy was the head coach of Notre Dame from 1988-94 and Arizona State University from 1995-2009. He’s the youngest coach in the history of collegiate baseball to reach 500 career victories.

It’s unclear when the Mets will make their second managerial decision in the span of a few months. Nonetheless, whoever receives the position will have the goal of leading this ballclub to the postseason for the first time since 2016.