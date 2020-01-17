The New York Mets could turn to a familiar face in Joe McEwing as they look to fill their managing vacancy.

The New York Mets need a manager and have an interested party in Chicago White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, McEwing has described managing the Mets as a “dream job.”

The Mets and their fans are, of course, very familiar with McEwing. After all, he interviewed for the manager’s job in 2017 before the team ultimately hired Mickey Callaway, who was fired at the end of last season.

But McEwing also spent five years with the Mets as a utility infielder from 2000-2004. He batted .251 for his career and retired in 2008. McEwing also played in the 2000 World Series against the New York Yankees, colloquially known as the Subway Series.

McEwing didn’t interview with the Mets before they hired Carlos Beltran, and now is a good time to right the mistake. He has established a sterling reputation during his time in Chicago and he is also friendly with former Mets captain David Wright.

SNY’s Andy Martino also mentions quality control coach Luis Rojas as someone the Mets may target, as well as ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez. John Harper of SNY also brought up managerial veteran Buck Showalter.

Those candidates all have their merits, but Joe McEwing makes sense. He has deep ties to the franchise and is something of a cult hero in Queens, having been called “Super Joe” for his versatility.

Combine that with his growing reputation as an excellent coach, and he’s practically a perfect candidate.