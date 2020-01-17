New York Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate to replace Carlos Beltrán.

On Thursday, New York Mets fans came across the news that most of them were hoping not to see. The organization ultimately decided to part ways with manager Carlos Beltrán. This comes after commissioner Rob Manfred named the former player in his report regarding the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Thus, Beltrán exits as Mets manager just 2.5 months after receiving the job. So who will now replace him and attempt to lead this ballclub to the playoffs for the first time since 2016?

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas has emerged as a potential candidate.

Luis Rojas has come up internally as Mets manager candidate per sources — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 16, 2020

Rojas has previously managed Advanced-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, both of which are farm teams in the Mets minor league system. The organization hired him to be the quality control coach in the majors in 2019.

Rojas is brothers with a former Met in Moisés Alou, a six-time All-Star. Alou spent his final years in the majors in Queens, portraying his talents for the Mets from 2007-08.

Regardless if Rojas receives the position, it’s very disappointing to see Beltrán leave the organization. Leading this ballclub to success in a managerial role would’ve been a sight to see, especially since he led them to success during his playing days. Beltrán was a part of that 2006 team that won the National League East and made it all the way to Game 7 of the League Championship Series.