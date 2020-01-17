Marcus Morris Sr. is never one to mince words and on Thursday he wasn’t willing to use any excuses for the New York Knicks’ play.

NEW YORK, NY—The New York Knicks had plenty of roster turnover in the offseason and early on this season, that was used as an explanation for why the team wasn’t clicking on all cylinders. Marcus Morris Sr. isn’t using that as an excuse for the loss.

“F–k that. Nah, f–k that,” a fired-up Morris said after the blowout loss. “The time is now.”

That was about as unambiguous a response as anyone could have provided.

“I mean at some point we as a team, you know what I mean, (we) have to pull together,” Morris later added on the subject. “We’ve been around each other for a long time. Everybody knows each other’s game.

“It doesn’t have to do anything with new faces. We did that in the beginning, talked about that in the beginning. As a team, we have to pull together, got to know what we’re looking for, know the game plan, execute the game plan and just give ourselves a chance to win.”

Morris has been one of the vocal leaders for the Knicks and his comments here are pretty telling. A 23-point loss to the Phoenix Suns is an unacceptable outcome for a team that was built to be a competitive roster.

It is past the midway point of the season and the Knicks are eight games out of the playoff picture with little hope in sight. In fact, with the trade deadline looming, there’s no guarantee that the roster looks the same in a month.

Morris has stated his desire to remain in New York and multiple reports state that the Knicks are leaning towards keeping him, but again, there are no guarantees.

“That’s not my job,” Morris said when asked about the trade deadline. “My job is to go out there and play basketball. Whatever they do up top, is what they do.”