New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso attempts to motivate the fans after the organization parts ways with manager Carlos Beltrán.

On Thursday, the New York Mets said goodbye to their skipper before he even managed a single game. Due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, Carlos Beltrán and the organization mutually agreed to part ways. New York will thus have to undergo a managerial search once again, with spring training beginning next month.

Needless to say, it’s been an eventful day for the entire franchise. That doesn’t stop the excitement for the season though, as fans should still be motivated for what the Mets could bring to the table in 2020. Hours after the Beltrán news broke, first baseman Pete Alonso touched on this via his official Twitter account.

Yes: there’s a lot of craziness in the baseball world right now. At the end of the day, we have to do our job on the field and win the battle between the lines. Great things are to come this year. The boys will be ready. #LFGM — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) January 16, 2020

Alonso and the Mets still possess the same goal: to play October baseball for the first time since 2016. This is a goal they could very much achieve, being that they possess plenty of talent within the roster and took meaningful strides as a group in 2019. After finding themselves 11 games under-.500 at one point last summer, the Mets finished 86-76 and in third place in the National League East.

New York begins its spring training schedule with split-squad games on Feb. 22. One squad will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the other squad will go up against the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.

After 32 exhibition matchups, the Mets will begin their regular-season slate on March 26 against the World Series-winning Washington Nationals at Citi Field.