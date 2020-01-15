The New York Mets have been dragged into the Houston Astros’ scandal against their will. What does that mean for new manager Carlos Beltran?

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the New York Mets are “wavering” in their commitment to Carlos Beltran. The revelation came Wednesday morning on SportsCenter.

Olney said, “They’re under a lot of pressure. It wouldn’t surprise me if they made a change.”

It’s worth noting that Olney doesn’t have the best track record with his reporting. While he is an excellent writer for ESPN, his track record for breaking news leaves a lot to be desired. He is often very far off base with his predictions.

That said, Olney does get things right now and again. Calling this report nothing would be wrong. His record is just something to keep in mind, especially since his report has not been corroborated by anyone.

Most reporters are either staying out of this or don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Most reports coming out about Beltran’s status say that the Mets are being tight-lipped.

There’s some encouraging news for fans of Beltran. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, nothing has changed for Beltran. He’s been going about business as usual and he’s in Port St. Lucie preparing for spring training.

Carlos Beltran is going about his business with the Mets. He is with his coaches in Port St. Lucie at the moment, preparing for spring training. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 15, 2020

Whatever the Mets decide to do, they need to do it fast. Spring training begins in just a few weeks and the team needs to know who’s going to be their manager. That’s why Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that news on Carlos Beltran’s future could come as soon as today.

We could get news on Beltran one way or another today. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 15, 2020

Beltran was not punished by MLB for his involvement in the Astros’ scandal. He was a player at the time and cooperated fully with the investigation. He was also an integral piece of the New York Yankees front office over the past two years without incident.

It’s very possible that the New York Mets stand by their manager. It’s a very different scenario than A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora were in, and that shouldn’t be overlooked.