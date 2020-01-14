Alex Cora is caught up in two cheating scandals and New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman is pulling out receipts to show the hypocrisy.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is in hot water for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and Boston’s similar tactics in 2018. It’s safe to say the holier-than-thou manager is going to be hit hard by MLB. After all, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch was suspended for a full year.

So where does New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman fit into all this? Well, Cora was an outspoken critic of Stroman’s while he was with the Toronto Blue Jays. Stroman took to Twitter to point out the hypocrisy of Cora.

This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol https://t.co/bpIDWmqzA6 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 14, 2020

“I was telling (home plate umpire) Alan (Porter), if he’s going to get on our guys, get on him,” Cora said, per Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto. “It’s the same thing with him every day. He competes a certain way and people don’t like it.

“It seems like whenever a team comes in, somebody screams at him. I don’t know, that’s the way he acts.”

This is a bad look for Cora. There’s no doubt that Stroman plays with his timing and that can be frustrating to hitters, but nothing he does rises to the level of cheating. It’s the type of gamesmanship that most players engage in on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Cora has been caught red-handed actually cheating. One could say that Cora “competes a certain way and people don’t like it.”