The New York Mets plan to honor Mike Piazza the same way they honored Tom Seaver, with a change in a stadium address.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets plan to change the address of their ballpark in Port St. Lucie to honor Mike Piazza.

Much like they did in renaming their Queens address "41 Seaver Way," the Mets plan to change their spring training address to honor Mike Piazza. Piazza will be on hand for a ceremony this week in Florida to reveal the name change, in conjunction with the city of Port St. Lucie. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 13, 2020

Piazza is a legendary member of Metropolitan history who has earned every honor that has come his way since retirement. He will be on hand for this latest honor. The Mets and the city of Port St. Lucie will officially change the street name to honor him, just as the Mets did with Tom Seaver in New York.

This is a nice honor for Piazza. He became the second Mets’ player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He’s also only the second player in Mets history to have their number retired. Piazza shares both honors with Seaver.

Piazza also holds the honor of being the lowest player ever drafted to be elected to the Hall of Fame. He was selected in the 62nd round of the 1988 MLB Draft as a favor to his father and that was the start of a Hall of Fame career. The current iteration of the draft only goes 40 rounds, so it’s unlikely anyone will ever break Piazza’s record unless there is a drastic change to the draft format.

The Mets may only play at the stadium during spring, but the St. Lucie Mets play there year-round. Having his name on the street should give every Mets’ prospect who steps onto the field someone to try and emulate.

If a player drafted 1,390th overall can make it to the Hall of Fame, why can’t anyone down in Port St. Lucie? Hopefully, every prospect takes that to heart and strives to reach that lofty goal.