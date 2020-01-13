The New York Knicks aren’t letting anyone slide in and snag Kenny Wooten out from under them. The forward is signing a two-way contract.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the New York Knicks are expected to sign Kenny Wooten to a two-way deal. This means the team will be waiving Ivan Rabb, who is currently one of two Knicks on a two-way deal with the other being Kadeem Allen.

Wooten has spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season with the G League Westchester Knicks. He’s making a name for himself as a high-flying dunker and shot blocker. The Oregon University product is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game, but he’s heating up of late.

The bouncy forward has scored in double figures five times in his last six games and he’s averaging 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in those games.

Don’t expect to see Wooten become a mainstay at Madison Square Garden just yet. He’ll still spend the bulk of his time in the G League, but he can spend 45 days in the NBA per the league’s two-way contract rules.

This is the part of the article where Wooten’s jaw-dropping highlights go. To be honest, they speak for themselves.

This isn’t a season highlight. This is literally 1 game. And it’s all on display here. Essentially a microcosm of what Kenny Wooten does night in & night out. Pass, convert crazy oops, block shots, rebounds, hit 3 jumpers in a row w/ the game on the linepic.twitter.com/ybqviB9vYY — Mayar Zokaei (@ZokaeiWorld) January 13, 2020

Wooten played for the Knicks during the Las Vegas Summer League and later signed with the team on an Exhibit 10 contract. His continued development is a positive sign for an organization that is trying to build a young corps who can compete in the Eastern Conference.

It’s unclear when Wooten will make his NBA debut, but it will almost certainly come soon.