New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario is focusing on a defensive improvement after struggling in the field last season.

In 2019, Amed Rosario portrayed much potential at the plate. In just his second full season in the major leagues, the New York Mets shortstop hit 15 home runs with 72 RBIs and a slash line of .287/.323/.432. His efforts proved to be productive especially in the latter half of the season, a timeframe that saw the Mets go from 11 games under-.500 to an end-of-the-year mark of 86-76.

But if there was a downside to Rosario’s performance, it was his defensive issues. Amed committed 17 errors in 152 games from the shortstop position. Nonetheless, his struggles in the field are a point of emphasis for him ahead of 2020, as he’s stressing a sizeable improvement.

“I started working on different defensive points where I can improve my game,” Rosario said, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. “I feel pretty comfortable with it.”

Rosario is working on a new process when it comes to his defensive workouts. He’s currently spending time in Tampa prior to Spring training, looking to right the wrongs which led to a substantial number of errors last year.

The veteran realized his legitimate improvement towards the end of the season though. He only committed five errors after the All-Star Break. Thus, Rosario is taking the same approach he used during that productive timespan.

“I have to prepare the same way that I was in the second half of the season,” he said. “Just go out there, have fun, put in the work and really just put the numbers up and prove it.” Rosario and the Mets will begin their Spring training slate on Feb. 22. The team will undergo split-squad games, with one squad taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET. The other will go up against the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.