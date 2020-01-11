The New York Knicks have an exciting player in Kenny Wooten leading the Westchester Knicks and he’s starting to draw interest around the NBA.

Kenny Wooten is turning heads in the G League for the Westchester Knicks and if the New York Knicks don’t act fast, another team could swoop in and sign the gravity-defying dunker. According to Ian Begley of SNY, multiple teams are expressing an interest in the 22-year-old.

“Wooten is on a G League contract with Westchester, so he can sign a 10-day contract with any NBA team at the moment. Multiple teams outside of the Knicks have expressed an interest in signing Wooten recently, per league sources,” wrote Begley.

Wooten showed enough potential during Las Vegas Summer League for the Knicks to gave him a chance in Westchester. The Oregon University product is becoming a human highlight reel in the G League with jaw-dropping dunks on one end and mystifying blocks on the other. He’s second in the G League with 3.6 blocks per game and almost every one of his rejections elicits “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd.

Bouncy WOOT 🐰 Here’s a look at his top dunks from the season 👀#WatchUsRise (@kennywootenjr) pic.twitter.com/0Klxgt6bF4 — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) January 10, 2020

Mitchell Robinson already treats Knicks fans to these kinds of high-flying antics on a nightly basis. Imagine adding Wooten’s athleticism into the frontcourt? Sheesh.

As the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, expect the Knicks to be active, but whether they plan to buy or sell is a different story. Regardless, the trade deadline shuffle should open up a spot for the Knicks to sign Wooten.

However, if they wait too long, another team could swoop in and take a chance on the high flyer first.