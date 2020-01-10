The New York Mets were able to avoid the strenuous arbitration process. The team has come to agreements with all nine eligible players.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have come to agreements with all of their arbitration-eligible players.

The Mets avoided arbitration with all nine of their eligible players: M. Stroman: $12 mil

N. Syndergaard $9.7 mil

M. Conforto: $8 mil

E. Diaz: $5.1 mil

S. Matz: $5 mil

J. Marisnick: $3.3125 mil

B. Nimmo: $2.175 mil

S. Lugo: $2 mil

R. Gsellman: $1.225 mil Total: $48,512,500. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 10, 2020

The numbers came in a little light this year. The Mets were able to work out agreements with their players that put them about $2.5 million under MLBTR.com’s projections.

This number also puts the Mets about $17 million below the luxury tax mark. That means they have more than enough money in the coffers to make a move to add a major piece to the roster.

This also means that it’s unlikely these players work out extensions this offseason. Extensions this late in the offseason due happen, but it’s rare. Teams would rather work out extensions prior to the arbitration process because it gives them a more concrete idea of the money they’ll have to spend.

The Mets didn’t follow that line of think last offseason with Jacob deGrom, but that’s likely an anomaly. This is especially true because the Mets are in the middle of sale talks.

It’s possible that the team is waiting to see if the sale is finalized before making any long-term investments. The Mets have operated in the red in each of the last two seasons. It’s unlikely the Wilpons are looking to add more salary to an already franchise-high budget.

That said, avoiding arbitration is an excellent thing. Even if the Mets weren’t able to extend anyone they were able to avoid picking a fight. Arbitration hearings are strenuous on relationships and pit a franchise against their players, nobody wants that.

Coming to agreements ahead of the deadline in this fashion is best for everyone. The team gets a clearer idea of their budget, while the players get their salary.

This is a rare win-win situation in baseball.