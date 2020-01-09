During the Utah Jazz’s 24-point drubbing of the New York Knicks, Emmanuel Mudiay flourished in his role off the bench.

Everyone loves a good revenge game in the NBA, but vengeance wasn’t on the mind of Emmanuel Mudiay when he prepared to face the New York Knicks. The Utah Jazz point guard poured in a game-high 20 points against his former team but didn’t want to make a big deal about the team he was facing.

“I approached this game like any other game. My same routine,” Mudiay said per Ryan Miller of KSL.com.

Whatever that routine was, the Jazz are going to hope he can replicate it in the future. His 20 points came on 8-for-12 shooting and the point guard chipped in with four assists for good measure.

His performance represents an ominous sign for the Knicks. He’s flourishing in a backup role for Utah while the Knicks are still trying to figure out their point guard situation.

Elfrid Payton scored 13 points on Wednesday but routinely found himself getting cooked by Mudiay when they were matched up on one another.

Frank Ntilikina was one of the only bright spots for the Knicks in the 128-104 loss. The third-year guard scored a team-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor.

Despite the fact that Ntilikina was one of the only Knicks producing, he barely saw the floor. He only played 18 minutes while guys like Payton, RJ Barrett, Wayne Ellington, Damyean Dotson, and Reggie Bullock all played upwards of 20 minutes.

Perhaps this is nitpicking, but it seems odd to keep the team’s best defender glued to the bench when he’s in attack-mode offensively.

The loss was New York’s fourth-straight as they end their Western Conference road trip without a win. They’ll have the chance to break this losing streak on Friday when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Madison Square Garden (7:15 p.m. ET).