New York Rangers reveal 2020 NHL All-Star jersey design

The New York Rangers’ 2020 NHL All-Star jersey has been revealed. The only thing left to know is how many players will wear the new design.

On Wednesday, the New York Rangers tweeted out pictures of their brand new 2020 NHL All-Star jerseys.

You know you want to see Mika rocking these at All-Star Weekend. And you can make sure you do. We're giving away 2 tickets to tomorrow's game @TheGarden, so if you want them, tag a friend you'd bring to the game and get your *20* votes in together. LET'S GO. pic.twitter.com/olK80FBHyy — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 8, 2020

The new jerseys put a new spin on the Rangers’ classic look. They remove the red from the logo and add solid lighter colors as the background.

The lighter colors complement the blue better than the current Rangers’ uniforms. However, they lack that old-school feel and lack that the current Rangers’ jersey has.

It feels like a modern telling of an old classic. It’s fun in the moment and really catches the eye; but when push comes to shove, the classic always wins out.

With the jerseys revealed, there’s only one question left: how many players will wear them? Artemi Panarin has already been confirmed. His outstanding play has earned him his first All-Star appearance.

He might not be the only Ranger to make the roster. Mika Zibanejad is also fighting for a spot on the roster. He’s one of the leading contenders for the final spot on the Metropolitan Divison roster.

The final spot is being determined by vote. Each team has one player representing them, with one more player from each division being added to the roster.

If Zibanejad does make the roster, it would be the first time since 2011-2012 that they send multiple players to the game. That year, the Rangers were represented by Henrik Lundqvist, Marian Gaborik and Dan Girardi.

Zibanejad is second in points of the players on the ballot for the Metropolitan Division. The only player with more is Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen only has eight goals this year compared to Zibanejad’s 17. Zibanejad is also the only player on the roster who has more than one point per game.

For any fans who wish to aid Zibanejad’s All-Star efforts, they can vote here.