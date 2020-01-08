Sam Haggerty’s stay with the New York Mets was brief but unforgettable. The hunt for his first hit will live on in the memories of Mets fans.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have released infielder Sam Haggerty.

The Mets acquired Haggerty along with Tyler Lockett from the Cleveland Indians in the Kevin Plawecki trade. Haggerty spent most of the 2019 season with the Mets’ Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

In Binghamton, Haggerty earned high grades for his defense and his electric speed. He stole 19 bases in 68 games for the Rumble Ponies. Haggerty was also named the New York Mets minor league defender of the year.

Towards the end of the season, Haggerty received a call up to Triple-A Syracuse. Haggerty spent just 12 games in Syracuse but slashed an impressive .310/.383/.524.

When September rolled around and the major league rosters expanded, Haggerty got the call, playing in 11 games for the Mets in 2019. Most of those appearances were as a pinch-runner or a defensive replacement. However, Haggerty is most known for his hunt to get a hit.

The New York Mets did everything they could to try and get Haggerty his first hit once they were eliminated from the playoffs. They gave him just four plate appearances, but all four came as a pinch hitter in four consecutive games to close the season.

Haggerty failed to secure his first hit. He did manage to score two runs during his time with the team.

It’s a little shocking to see Haggerty let go. He provides above-average defense in all three outfield spots, second base, and third base. He can also provide average shortstop defense. His light hitting is an issue, but his speed and versatility are traits that could make the young infielder enticing to teams.

Prior to his release, he was expected to make a run at the final spot on the 26-man roster. Now he’s on the lookout for his next opportunity.