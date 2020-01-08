The New York Mets are hiring former major leaguer to manage in their system. This time it’s former journeyman Reid Brignac.

On Wednesday, the New York Mets‘ A-ball affiliate the Columbia Fireflies announced their coaching staff. The big news coming out of the announcement is that former major leaguer Reid Brignac has been named manager.

New Coaching Squad, who dis? 😎 This will be manager Reid Brignac’s first season coaching. Click the link for more details https://t.co/aAvJKEnYmb pic.twitter.com/3byfGoXiTq — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) January 8, 2020

Reid Brignac had a nine-year major league career. Across those nine years, Brignac played for six teams, four of which were rivals of the Mets—the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and the Atlanta Braves. So, while Brignac never played for the Mets, they have seen plenty of him in his career.

Brignac spent two more seasons in the minor leagues with the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals after his major league career ended. Brignac’s final year as a player came in 2018 with the New Britain Bees in the Atlantic League, an independent baseball league.

As a player, Brignac was never viewed as a top guy, but he was known as a hard-nosed competitor. He wasn’t overly athletic, he didn’t have home run power, nor could he steal bases. Brignac just brought his best every time he stepped on the field.

That helped Brignac to develop an excellent reputation as an above-average utility player. His versatility proved to be the thing that made his career. When Brignac came up in the MLB, it was for players to be able to field multiple positions well, but Brignac was able to play shortstop, second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots.

That work ethic is likely what drew the Mets to Brignac. His mentality is exactly what teams want to drill into their young players. At just 33-years-old this will be Brignac’s first coaching job. Considering his work rate as a player, it’s likely this won’t be his last.