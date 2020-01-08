Former head coach David Fizdale isn’t holding any grudges against the New York Knicks, who fired him in early December.

The New York Knicks embarked on the 2019-20 campaign looking to make a huge jump from last year’s finish. During the 2018-19 season, the team tallied just 17 victories, tying for the lowest single-season amount in franchise history. The beginning of this year was much of the same though, as the squad succumbed to a 4-18 start.

Due to the continued issues, the Knicks decided to part ways with head coach David Fizdale on Dec. 6. Fizdale combined for a head-coaching record of 21-83 between the nightmares of both last year and this year.

Despite it becoming a move they needed to make, some have sided with Fizdale through the whole process, ultimately pointing the finger at the front office. So is the man himself holding any grudges?

Apparently no, as the veteran coach states he possesses “no ill feelings.”

“That’s the business we’ve chosen,” Fizdale said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo,” per Malika Andrews. “I respect those guys greatly. I miss the hell out of them. … I obviously learned a ton from it and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the Knicks.”

New York is 6-9 in the post-Fizdale era. They’ve since been led by interim head coach Mike Miller, who was previously Fizdale’s assistant.

Overall, they’re 10-27 and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. They’re currently riding a three-game losing streak, with their latest defeat coming on Tuesday night. New York fell to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 117-87 at the Staples Center.