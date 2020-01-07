New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran won’t face consequences for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, MLB is close to making a decision on the Houston Astros scandal. This scandal has long had implications for the New York Mets.

New York’s brand-new manager, Carlos Beltran, was a key figure in the Astros scandal. According to initial reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Beltran was central in the creation of the sign-stealing system.

Many wondered if Beltran would face consequences for his role in the scandal, but Martino is reporting that he is unlikely to face any disciplinary action.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Beltran was a player on that 2017 Astros team. Even if he was a part of the scandal, it would be impossible to separate him from the other players. If the league decided to suspend him, they would have also had to suspend most of the Astros’ roster.

The bigger targets are Astros manager A.J. Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow, and owner Jim Crane. All three are expected to face severe penalties in the form of lengthy suspensions and heavy fines.

Former Houston bench coach and current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is also likely to face suspension. According to a new report, the Red Sox stole signs en route to the 2018 World Series.

Considering Cora has now been connected to two scandals, it’s likely he’ll face heavy disciplinary action. Unlike Cora, Beltran has not been connected to a sign-stealing scandal since leaving the Astros. He worked in the New York Yankees‘ front office in 2018 and 2019.

Unless new evidence comes to light, it seems Beltran will be in the dugout on Opening Day.