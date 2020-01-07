The New York Knicks were previously linked to Anthony Davis, but the All-Star big man doesn’t want to talk about the past anymore.

The New York Knicks are still in search of a star to build around. At one point in time, it looked like there was a chance that Anthony Davis would be that guy. It was reported that the Knicks were on Davis’ list of preferred trade destinations.

However, he was eventually traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest is history. In fact, Davis wants to keep the past in the past.

Anthony Davis on if he ever thought about playing with the Knicks last season pic.twitter.com/1sbT8mMmYP — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 7, 2020

“I’m kind of just over that whole situation. … I’m just really trying to get here and focus on everything with the Lakers,” Davis told reporters on Tuesday.

“Like I said, that was all in the past. I don’t want to talk about no other team but the Lakers,” Davis responded when asked about what made the Knicks an intriguing destination.

On Tuesday, Davis reportedly declined a contract extension from the Lakers, but Knicks fans shouldn’t be too excited over this development. The decision was largely procedural and Davis is not expected to leave the Lakers this summer.

Davis and the Lakers will have their first crack at the Knicks this season when the two teams meet in the STAPLES Center on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET). Los Angeles is currently riding a five-game winning streak while the Knicks, on the other hand, are off to an 0-2 start on their four-game Western Conference road trip.