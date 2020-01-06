The New York Mets have hired the much-experienced Lorenzo Bundy to manage their Double-A affiliate in Binghamton.

The New York Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced their 2020 coaching staff. Atop the list, Lorenzo Bundy will ultimately take on the managerial duties.

Bundy’s coaching career began in 1990 in the Montreal Expos minor league system. He would manage multiple minor league teams for them until 1995.

After that, Bundy moved onto the Flordia Marlins organization. He would work as a hitting coach and manager in the minors until 1998. That’s when he received a promotion to work as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator.

In 1999, Bundy made his debut in the major leagues. He became the Colorado Rockies bullpen coach. Bundy returned to working in the minor leagues after that campaign.

Bundy worked for numerous ballclubs in the minors from 2004-08, holding a number of different roles. After two years of successfully managing the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, he received his shot at coaching in the majors again in 2009.

The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Bundy as their first-base coach for that season. He lasted just one year in that role.

Bundy returned to managing in the minor leagues for the Dodgers from 2010-12. The Dodgers finally promoted him to the majors in 2013, when they named him their third-base coach. Bundy would remain on the Dodgers staff until the end of the 2015 season.

He then took a role with the Miami Marlins for the 2016 campaign, taking over as the team’s outfield and baserunning coach. He held that position until the end of the 2017 season.

In 2018 and 2019, Bundy managed a number of teams in the Mexican League.

Overall, he brings a wealth of experience that earned him a number of minor league coaching awards and chances on major league staffs. Hopefully, that experience will be translated into quality player development in Binghamton.