The New York Mets are replacing Edgardo Alfonzo with longtime St. John’s manager Ed Blankmeyer to manage the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The New York Mets hit this hire out of the park. When the season ended and they informed fans that Edgardo Alfonzo wouldn’t return, they were vilified. Rightfully so, considering Alfonzo led the Brooklyn Cyclones to their first-ever New York-Penn League championship.

That anger should subside now that Ed Blankmeyer is here. Blankmeyer is a legendary figure in New York sports. He has been the manager at St. John’s since 1996. Blankmeyer had a record over .500 in every single season.

From Queens to Brooklyn. St. John's Legend Ed Blankmeyer to manage the Cyclones in 2020. 🔹 https://t.co/uKQcvUJqKg pic.twitter.com/ZfKSBANzab — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) January 6, 2020

The lone blemish on Blankmeyer’s resume is his lack of a College World Series appearance. Blankmeyer won the Big East regular-season title six times, and tournament title five times. He made it to the NCAA tournament 10 times. He’s the winningest manager in the history of St. John’s University.

Blankmeyer won the Big East Manager of the Year award eight times. He was also named the ABCA Northeast manager of the year four times. There is no doubt the Mets have put the Cyclones in the hands of an amazing manager.

The transition from college baseball to professional baseball shouldn’t prove difficult for Blankmeyer. The Cyclones play 75 games a season, not far off from the 60-plus games Blankmeyer managed in college. He’ll also be dealing mostly with players around the same age group.

The Brooklyn Cyclones are often the way station for recently drafted college players. There are a few international players or high school players, but for the most part, Blankmeyer will be dealing with the same age group.

There’s no reason to believe that Blankmeyer would have any issue making the minor adjustments he’ll need to coach the Cyclones.

It always hurts when a fan favorite like Alfonzo is fired. From the looks of things though, the New York Mets did the right thing. Ed Blankmeyer is a tremendous hire, who should elevate the Brooklyn Cyclones to another level.