New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett is confronting the ups and downs of the NBA and Steve Nash believes he’s gaining valuable experience.

RJ Barrett has the luxury of having an NBA legend to help guide him on his journey. His godfather, Steve Nash, was on hand to watch Barrett’s New York Knicks lose to the Los Angeles Clippers in the STAPLES Center on Sunday.

Nash offered Barrett some advice to help him push through what’s been a tough season so far.

"Stay the course" RJ on advice he's gotten from Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/0Ob6g7TWyp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 5, 2020

“He just told me to stay the course,” Barrett said of the advice from the Hall of Famer. “There will be highs and lows and he told me that he’s actually kind of happy to see me go through some adversity. It’ll make me stronger, especially for the long run.”

Barrett, 19, has been consistent in his demeanor for the vast majority of the season. The rookie never seems to get too high or low after games and that kind of maturity can work to his advantage in the long haul.

Although it looked like Barrett was hitting the rookie wall during the month of December, he put together one of his most complete performances of the season against the Clippers. He tallied 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Barrett is shooting 57.3% from the charity stripe this season.

The Knicks will be back in the STAPLES Center on Tuesday when they take on LeBron James and the first-place Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET).