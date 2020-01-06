LeBron James speaks out in defense of his old coach, David Fizdale, the day before the Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale amongst plenty of backlash around the league. Fizdale is popular among coaches and players.

LeBron James played for the Miami Heat when Fizdale was an assistant under head coach Erik Spoelstra. On Monday, James offered his thoughts on Fizdale’s firing.

"Coach Fiz is a great coach, great communicator" – LeBron on David Fizdale's firing pic.twitter.com/WheGx6zvFF — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 6, 2020

“I don’t know, I didn’t really have too much of a reaction. I think the conversation was talked about for quite a while,” James said of Fizdale’s firing. “But I know Coach Fiz is a great coach, great communicator. He’s trying to motivate his players, but I haven’t had an opportunity to talk to him since it happened. I wish him the best and that’s all that matters.”

It’s no surprise to see James step up and say some positive things about his former coach. He doesn’t eviscerate the Knicks for firing Fizdale, but it’s hard to criticize the decision with how interim head coach Mike Miller is faring in the job.

Fizdale was 21-83 with the Knicks. Miller, on the other hand, is 6-8 since taking over for the ousted Fiz. Although the Knicks are playing better under Miller, they will still enter STAPLES Center as heavy underdogs on Tuesday.

James and the Lakers (29-7) are an obvious championship contender and currently hold the top seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Knicks (10-26) are tied for the third-worst record in the NBA this season.