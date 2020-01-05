New York Knicks veteran forward Taj Gibson shows his belief in center Mitchell Robinson’s ultimate potential.

It’s been another rough season for the New York Knicks. Currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, they’re 10-25 and on their second head coach. The team decided to part ways with David Fizdale in early December and have since played under interim head coach Mike Miller.

But through it all, one of the bright spots for the team has been second-year center Mitchell Robinson. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds on a league-leading 70.2% shooting from the field.

Despite showing great talent already, fellow teammate Taj Gibson believes this is just the beginning for the young veteran.

“A lot of players don’t have a niche,” Gibson told Marc Berman of the New York Post. “A lot of them don’t know where to start. A lot of guys just come in and think it’s all about scoring and not defense. A lot of players are lost in the sauce with that. With Mitch, he already knows what he has to do. He’s a starting center and all he has to do is grow. If he pushes himself like he’s doing, he’ll be an All-Star. He doesn’t know how good he is.”

Robinson could be a staple for this organization for years, but he’ll need a good supporting cast around him. The organization is hoping that’ll be the case with young guards RJ Barrett and Frank Ntilikina.

New York is currently undergoing a tough West Coast trip. They take on the Clippers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. After that, they’ll go up against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.