Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will reportedly sit for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Knicks due to knee maintenance.

Whether it’s due to load management or, in this case, knee maintenance, it seems like the Los Angeles Clippers like to take good care of their superstar forward.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Kawhi Leonard will sit for this Sunday’s matchup with the New York Knicks. It’ll be the All-Star’s 10th missed game already this season.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be held out of today’s game against the New York Knicks due to knee maintenance, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 5, 2020

Thus far on the year, Leonard leads the team with 25.3 points and 7.6 rebounds-per-game. This goes along with his 5.1 assists-per-game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc.

When healthy, his efforts have contributed greatly to the Clippers’ decent start. They’re currently 25-12, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles has also received great production from Paul George. The veteran is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field and 38.4% from three.

The Knicks are entering this Sunday afternoon matchup having won three of their last four games. They most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns this past Friday night. They’re currently 10-25 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Nonetheless, the Knicks are just 5.5 games back from the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

New York has improved mightily since firing head coach David Fizdale, who they started the season 4-18 with. Since then, they’ve gone 6-7 under interim head coach Mike Miller.

After this upcoming game, the Knicks will continue their West Coast trip by taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. New York will then go up against the fifth-place Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Knicks will tip-off against the Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.