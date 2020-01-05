The New York Knicks lose a one-possession game to the vaunted Los Angeles Clippers after missing 13 free throws.

New York Knicks 132 (10-26)

(10-26) Washington Wizards 135 (26-12)

(26-12) NBA, Final, Box Score

STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

There are two ways to look at this loss. First, a close loss to a legitimate championship contender should give New York Knicks fans some hope that this team is starting to find a groove.

However, it’s difficult to overlook the fact that the Knicks are still losing games because of free throws and three-point defense.

The Knicks continue to shoot free throws at an abysmal pace and it’s resulting in these types of frustrating losses. On Sunday, the Knicks shot 24-for-37 from the free-throw line, while the Los Angeles Clippers hit on 27 of their 33 attempts. Additionally, the Clippers went 18-for-32 from three, en route to 135 points, the most the Knicks have allowed to a team all season.

No Kawhi Leonard? No problem. Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams combined to score 98 points. Even with 38 points from Marcus Morris Sr., the Clippers had far too much star power for the Knicks.

Although he’s struggled lately, RJ Barrett was a bright spot for New York on Sunday. The rookie poured in 24 points and six rebounds. Ironically enough, Barrett was 9-for-11 from the charity stripe, a spot where he has struggled all season long.

The loss moves the Knicks to 0-2 on the current road trip with games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz looming. There are no breaks in the NBA.

