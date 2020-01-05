Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t agree with how the New York Knicks front office handled David Fizdale’s exit.

On Sunday, the New York Knicks continued their challenging West Coast trip with a tough 135-132 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They’re now 10-26 on the year and remain in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. New York has additionally gone 6-8 under interim head coach Mike Miller, who took over the coaching duties after the team fired David Fizdale.

Speaking of Fizdale, Doc Rivers actually brought up the former Knicks coach when speaking before Sunday’s game. Ultimately, the Clippers coach doesn’t agree with how New York’s front office handled Fizdale’s exit.

“That was bad,” Rivers said of the impromptu press conference Steve Mills and Scott Perry held after the team fell to 2-8, per Ian Begley of SNY. “I think we all know that.”

After that specific press conference from the two front-office leaders, it was pretty much clear that Fizdale wasn’t safe in his then-current position. The organization fired the head coach less than a month later.

“I was disappointed. I’m always disappointed. I thought he was in a tough spot,” Rivers said. “Some of the comments that were made [in the press conference], that he didn’t make – Like he didn’t stand a chance. I’ve been very fortunate as a coach, been lucky quite honestly, where I’ve had the backing through thick or thin. I told David that.”

The Knicks showed Fizdale the door after he conjured up a combined head-coaching record of 21-83. In his first season (2018-19), the Knicks finished 17-65. That mark was tied for the worst regular-season finish in franchise history.