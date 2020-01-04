Jeff McNeil is looking spry after offseason surgery and should be ready for another big season with the New York Mets.

Are New York Mets fans excited for the 2020 season yet? If not, this video of Jeff McNeil taking hacks off of a tee should be enough to get the blood flowing.

The utility player put together a ridiculous 2019 season, even competing for the batting title for most of the year, but he was forced to undergo offseason surgery after fracturing his wrist. The good news is that McNeil looks as healthy as ever in his Instagram post.

It’s unclear where McNeil fits in the field next season. He can play a variety of positions and his versatility should give first-year manager Carlos Beltran the flexibility to mix and match his lineups. His glove is passable, but his bat is his real calling card.

McNeil is part of a youth movement in Flushing, along with Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso. The two formed a formidable one-two punch in the lineup and they were both rewarded with their first trips to the All-Star Game.

McNeil finished his second season with 23 home runs, 75 RBIs and a slash line of .318/.384/.531, playing a mix of corner outfield and infield. Alonso, on the other hand, mashed a rookie-record 53 home runs while driving in a ridiculous 120 RBIs.

If all goes well, it looks like McNeil should be ready to go by the spring. Mets fans know how dangerous the lineup can be with McNeil leading off and Alonso in the two-hole.