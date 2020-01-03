Former New York Mets catcher Brian Schneider will reportedly manage the organization’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets.

The New York Mets have filled numerous coaching positions this offseason. In addition to hiring Carlos Beltran to be their new skipper, the Mets have found new bench and pitching coaches.

But there was still another position to fill within the organization, and it was the manager of the Syracuse Mets, New York’s Triple-A affiliate.

Nonetheless, the organization has finally found their man. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, former Mets catcher Brian Schneider will be the minor-league team’s brand new skipper.

Brian Schneider is the new Triple-A Syracuse manager #mets @LindsayKramerPS 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 3, 2020

The former big-leaguer will replace Tony DeFrancesco, who was hired to be Beltran’s first-base coach.

Schneider spent the majority of his playing days with the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals. He spent time with them from 2000-07. The catcher began his tenure in Queens when he and Ryan Church were traded to the Mets for Lastings Milledge prior to the 2008 season.

In his two years with the Mets (2008-09), Schneider played in a total of 169 games. In his more productive year (2008), he hit nine home runs with 38 RBIs and a slash line of .257/.339/.367 through 110 games.

After his time with the Mets, Schneider spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2010-12). He played in just 122 games during that timespan. He eventually retired after the conclusion of the 2012 campaign.

Schneider finished his career with 67 home runs and 387 RBIs.

The Syracuse Mets ended last year’s season with a record of 75-66. To conclude the year, they lost in a one-game playoff to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate).