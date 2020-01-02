The New York Mets receive some great news, as Dellin Betances expects to be 100% healthy by spring training.

The New York Mets hosted Dellin Betances‘ introductory press conference on Thursday. He and the media discussed a great amount, from who recruited him to his role with the team. The most important news though was regarding his health. Betances experienced an injury-plagued 2019 campaign with the New York Yankees.

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, Betances said he expects to be ready for spring training.

Betances says he'll be throwing off the mound in a week or so. Here expects to be 100 percent at spring training. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) January 2, 2020

This is obviously huge news for the Mets. Betances is going to have a large role in their bullpen. If he doesn’t receive all the reps and appearances he needs in spring training, it could set him behind the eightball.

Betances will be crucial to the Mets bullpen, while the bullpen will be crucial to the team’s success. If their relievers improve mightily from last year, the Mets could be playoff-bound.

The former Yankee is likely going to be the team’s primary set-up man, the individual right in front of closer Edwin Diaz. If the Mets receive the 2018 version of both of those players, they will have one of the best bullpens in baseball. But If they experience the 2019 versions, the season will be over before it starts.

Betances’ health will be one of the keys to the team’s success in 2020. Therefore, it’s amazing to hear he’ll be throwing off a mound soon and expects to be ready for spring training.

The veteran reliever is coming off two major injuries in 2019. Prior to the start of the season, Betances possessed a bone spur in his shoulder. He had surgery to remove it, which kept him out until September.

When he finally returned on Sept. 15, he only faced two batters before catastrophe struck. Betances partially tore his left Achilles tendon, which is his planting foot.

There were questions about Betances’ health all throughout the offseason. It was the main reason he had to settle for the contract he did (one-year, $10.5 million). Nonetheless, if he’s as healthy as he says he is, the four-time All-Star could be a steal of a contract for the Mets.