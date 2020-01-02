After an already hectic offseason, the New York Mets may have a few more tricks up their sleeves. At least, that’s what they’re hinting at.

So far this winter, the New York Mets have been one of the busiest teams in the league. They’ve made additions to their starting rotation, bullpen, outfield, and coaching staff. Nonetheless, that shouldn’t stop them from making a few more moves to complete their roster prior to spring training.

Following Dellin Betances‘ introductory press conference on Thursday, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen eluded that his team may not be finished with offseason moves.

“Good teams can never be done,” Van Wagenen said, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “We have to make sure we’re always finding ways and looking for ways to improve our roster. We feel very good about what we have right now. We have every bit of confidence that if this is the team that we open camp with that we will have an opportunity to compete. We also have to keep our eyes and ears open as we go forward to see if there are additional ways to improve.”

Despite Van Wagenen’s secrecy, the Mets will likely continue to be active in their pursuit of talent. They’ll be scouring the trade market along with free agency over the next couple of months.

Van Wagenen and his staff have definitely improved the team’s roster from the end of last season. That being said, they’ll likely need to make a few more transactions to compete for the National League East title in 2020.

One of those additions could be an upgrade at the backup catcher spot. Earlier this offseason, Robinson Chirinos and Jason Castro interested the Mets. Nothing has materialized with either of those players as of yet.

Along with a backup catcher, the Mets could also add another reliever to their bullpen. Currently, Justin Wilson is the only reliable left-handed reliever the organization possesses.

There are less than 50 days until spring training begins. Simply speaking, the Mets have very little time to complete their offseason shopping.