New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen believes his team is a group of “underdogs” heading into the 2020 campaign.

The New York Mets are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Nonetheless, they underwent a surge after the All-Star break. What was once a team that was 11 games under-.500 ended up 86-76 by season’s end.

Heading into 2020, the organization will be looking to build off that momentum even more. Speaking at Dellin Betances‘ introduction to the media on Thursday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen showed great confidence in his ballclub.

“We’re chasing a World Series champion now, we’re chasing another division titleholder in the Atlanta Braves,” BVW said, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “As I said last year at the trade deadline, we’re the underdogs now and it’s our responsibility to go chase some other people down. If we can play to our potential, I think we can contend and play with the best.”

Betances was finally introduced as a Met after inking a one-year, $10.5 million deal on Christmas Eve. The team will be looking for him to mightily improve the bullpen when healthy. The relief-pitching staff was definitely a low point for New York last year, finishing 25th in the majors with a combined ERA of 4.95.

The Mets, despite the talent they employ on the roster, will reside in a tough division next season. The National League East will include the 2019 division-winning Braves, the 2019 World Series-winning Nationals, along with the Joe Girardi-managed Phillies.